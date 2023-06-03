New Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Trailer Highlights Yuno

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is inching closer and closer to its worldwide premiere with Netflix later this month, and now fans have gotten a new look at Yuno's role in the upcoming movie with a special new trailer showing him off! Following the end of Black Clover's massively popular TV anime series a couple of years ago, it was surprisingly announced that the anime future would not continue with new episodes as previously expected, but instead a debut feature film that brought Asta and the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights to the big screen with a whole new adventure.

Previously scheduled to release with Netflix earlier this Spring before unfortunately being delayed to the Summer due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is finally going to release later this month. This means the hype train is now rolling on in full, and fans have gotten a new look at what Yuno's going to be doing in the new movie with a new trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments in the new Black Clover movie. You can check out the trailer below:

How to Watch Black Clover's New Movie

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 19th. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature an original story not seen in the manga, and reportedly runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes in length. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

