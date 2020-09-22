Black Clover Prepares for a Public Execution

✖

Black Clover's anime is currently in the midst of a brand new arc specifically created for the anime run of the series, and now the newest episode is gearing up for a public execution. The newest arc of the series is continuing to flesh out the Clover Kingdom by introducing a brand new anti-Devil group called the Devil Banishers. This group is made of Clover Kingdom citizens who got caught in the middle of the fight against the Eye of the Midnight Sun, and the newest episode of the series revealed they have plans for a major public execution.

The Devil Banishers are a group of citizens who have been radicalized to the point where they want to take action against those who are either being seen as influenced by Devil, or those who are associated with the Eye of the Midnight Sun war from the arc prior. After kidnapping Nero and Marie, now they are readying to public execute the two of them.

Like Asta, the members of the Devil Banishers have little to no real powerful magic of their own. They were caught in the crossfire of the battles against the Elf possessed Magic Knights, and many of their homes and families have been destroyed or killed. Thus they decided to take the battle against the Devil into their own hands when the Clover Kingdom delayed Asta and Nero's punishments following the war.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Thus they now have arranged to execute the two of them in two days. They want to make this public to send a message, and thus it's going to make it tricky for Asta and the other Magic Knights to handle this. They need to stop the Devil Banishers, but they also need to do it in a way that will keep from instigating the fight further.

While saving Nero and Marie are their top priority, they also don't want to have the Devil Banishers serve as a martyr of some sort and potentially continue this civil unrest further. Because while they are going about things in a radical way, it's not like the Devil Banishers are completely wrong. The magic knights did kill and destroy many things, and that's something the entire kingdom has to deal with moving forward.

But what do you think of the anime's original arc thus far? Is it working in showing off a new side of the Clover Kingdom? Will Asta and the others be able to save Nero and Marie without making the entire situation worse?