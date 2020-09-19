Black Clover Cosplay Adorably Brings Nero to Life

✖

One of the biggest reveals late in Black Clover's run was that the anti-magic bird, Nero, that had been following Asta and the other Black Bulls around was indeed a young mage in disguise who had been hiding out for 500 years. Now one adorable cosplay has brought Nero's true form to life! As the fight against the Eye of the Midnight Sun and Devil was coming to its climax, it was revealed that Nero was actually a girl named Secre Swallowtail. Due to using her sealing magic to activate some forbidden spells, Secre was transformed into the anti-magic bird we first meet in the series.

Fans had suspected something was peculiar about Nero as the bird began to find multiple magic stones, and while these initial concerns were eventually brushed away as Nero seemed like yet another wacky Shonen Jump mascot-type character, Nero's true purpose in the series was far more involved than anyone had expected. And her true form was more popular than anyone had expected as well!

Artist @misaki_tl (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) provides a strong argument for why Nero was so suddenly popular by tapping into her debut look when she first revealed her true form. Tapping into Nero's adorable pouty, yet blank expressions, it's a cosplay that truly brings the heroine to life. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misaki TL (@misaki_tl) on Sep 12, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

Nero/Secre has since become a full fledged member of the Black Bulls, and following a short period of working her way into the chaos of the group, Nero is now a natural feeling member of the group with tons of quirks all her own. Nero remains one of the most popular heroines (especially after figuring out much of her origin during the fight with Devil) in the series overall, and it's clear that she's got a bright future both in the series and through cosplay!

What did you think of Nero's human form when it made its initial debut in Black Clover's manga and anime? Are you enjoying seeing Nero/Secre as a critical member of the Black Bulls? Which version of Nero do you think is cuter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!