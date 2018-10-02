‘Black Clover’ Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

Black Clover has officially begun its second season, and to celebrate has wrapped itself in a brand new package with a new opening and ending theme highlighting the new arc of the series.

The new opening theme is “Gamushara” as performed by Miyuna and can be seen in the video above, and the new ending theme is “Tenjoutenge” and is performed by Miyuna as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 52 kick starts the Witch’s Forest arc of the series, and fans get a taste of that in the series’ new opening theme sequence. Not only are there reveals of new characters crucial to the arc, there is a brief glance at the Witch Queen (who was first teased in Vanessa’s backstory), a mysterious cat, and a greater focus on Vanessa who will play a crucial role in the arc.

Vanessa became more involved with the series during the battle with Vetto as she and Finral helped Asta to put him down. In a flashback it was revealed that she was actually from the Witch’s Forest before becoming a Black Bull. The evidence of that can be seen in the new opening as well.

As for the new ending theme, it was directed, storyboarded, and even animated by Tatsuya Yoshihara, who definitely puts in a lot more work than expected to deliver a powerful and well-animated sequence. Meaning there’s plenty for fans to chew on as the second season of the series kicks into gear, and eventually leads to a full reveal of the mysterious “Black Asta” form that’s been teased through promotional material.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.