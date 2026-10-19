Black Clover Season 2 Preview Reveals First Look at a Major Flashback

Black Clover Season 2 is now working its way through the Fall 2026 anime season, and the first look preview images for Episode 4 of the series are teasing Nacht and Yami’s major flashback. Black Clover Season 2 picked up immediately after the first season cliffhanger from five years ago, and Asta and the others have been thrown into an intense set of rematches against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. But some of the fighters are struggling more than the others during all of this.

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One of the key fights for Black Clover Season 2 sees Dante facing off against Nacht and Jack the Ripper, but things took a turn when the newest episode saw the underworld opening up a bit early and unleashing a set of twin Devils that are much stronger than Nacht can deal with. But with the first look at Black Clover Season 2 Episode 4, it seems like this fight gets so intense that Nacht can’t help but think back to his past with Yami and his twin brother, Morgen. Check out the preview images below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 4 First Look & Synopsis Revealed

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 4 is titled “The Day of Atonement,” and will be making its debut in Japan on October 24th. Much like the rest of the season, the new episode will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories when it hits. While there are a number of fights happening at the same time, it seems like the majority of the focus is going to be on Nacht’s struggle against the Twins according to the synopsis revealed on the anime’s official website.

“Appearing before Nacht were two of the highest-ranking demons: Nahamah, who wielded demonic fire magic, and Lilith, who wielded demonic ice magic,” the synopsis for the episode teases. “Their magical power was overwhelming, and Nacht could only dodge their attacks and buy time. As Nacht fought with his life on the line, he remembered something from the past. There was a reason why Nacht continued to fight beyond his limits.” Which sets up the look into his past that showcases more of Nacht’s connection with Yami.

What’s Next for Black Clover Season 2?

Courtesy of Pierrot

As the synopsis continues, it seems like Nacht is going to make a gamble with a huge move against the twins that could serve as the only way to take them down, “—Finally, he was in a desperate situation, unable to even touch them. Yet Nacht did not give up, and he ‘united’ with the two demons, making a huge gamble against the highest-ranking demons. What will be the outcome of Nacht’s battle for atonement, linked to his past memories…?” We’ll just have to see how it works out for him.

Black Clover Season 2 has yet to reveal how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for, but it’s likely not going to be anywhere near the massive 170 episode count seen with the first season. As it speedily makes its way through all of the chaos of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, now is the perfect time to catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll (especially now that an English dub is available).

What are you hoping to see from Nacht in Black Clover’s next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!