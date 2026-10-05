Black Clover Season 2 Preview Reveals First Look at Big Transformations

Black Clover has finally made its return to screens with its highly anticipated second season, and the anime is showing off the first look at some big transformations with the preview for its next episode. Black Clover Season 2 is now airing its episodes as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and with it fans have been thrown right back into the conflict. Asta and the others have been readying for a raid on the Spade Kingdom, and it’s time for these rematches to kick off in full.

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Black Clover Season 2’s premiere saw the Magic Knights making their way into the Spade Kingdom to face off against the members of the Dark Triad, and now it’s time for those fights to actually kick in as the Magic Knights reveal the fruits of their few days of training for this exact moment. And the first look at Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 actually shows these new power ups off for the first time. Check out the images in the gallery below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 is titled “The Gate to Hell” and will be making its debut in Japan on October 10th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. The synopsis for the episode teases the showdowns that had been seen in the first episode too as “Charlotte confronts Vanica, who harbors the demon Megicula, the source of the curse, while Yuno faces Zenon, who kidnapped Vangeance right before his eyes.”

As for the other conflicts, Black Clover teases that the episode will then see, “Jack and Nacht, though struggling, are fighting on equal footing with Dante, who wields the strongest physical magic.” But as teased by one of the preview images, it won’t just be the Dark Triad that needs to be dealt with as a mysterious pair of new Devils will be making their debut in the episode too. Which means that the series will be gearing up for an even bigger crisis long before Asta even makes his way to the scene.

What’s Next for Black Clover Season 2?

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Black Clover Season 2 won’t be around for nearly as long as the first season did, and that’s even more evident after the premiere episode. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc chapters from Yuki Tabata’s original manga really aren’t that long, and when accounting for the chapters that are pretty much all fight scenes, it seems like the new season is going to be adapting the chapters at a steady clip. The premiere takes on a little under five chapters, and this preview teases the second episode is going to do the same.

The twins showing up here teases about another four or so chapters covered within this second episode, and that pace further teases that Black Clover Season 2 might only be lasting for a single cour of episodes for the Fall. The anime has yet to confirm its episode order for its return, so it’s something to keep an eye out for as the series continues to work towards Asta’s big fights to come. What are you hoping to see in Black Clover‘s next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!