Black Clover Flashback Reveals New Look at Yami’s Past

Black Clover has revealed a new look at Yami’s past with a choice flashback in the newest chapter of the series! Black Clover has given fans a look at the pasts for many of its characters, and this has been especially true for the Black Bulls squad as we have seen how each of them had come to be recruited by Yami in the past. While we know a lot about the squad, we actually don’t know too much about Yami himself. We’ve been given glimpses at his past in previous chapters, the newest chapter gives the best look yet.

The previous chapter of the series surprised fans with finally bringing Yami back to the series after he had been captured by Zenon Zogratis and taken to the Spade Kingdom to be sacrificed for the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. With Yami’s return to the series, fans are also treated to a new look at his past that showcases not only what it was like for him joining the Magic Knight squads in general, but what it was like putting the misfit Black Bulls squad together in the way fans know it as today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 313 of the series opens by going far back into the past as Yami discovers that his grimoire is for Dark Magic. This made him a pariah to the Clover Kingdom, and this was further exacerbated by the fact he was already a foreigner in the kingdom. That was until he was approached by the Wizard King (who was interested in Yami’s unique magic) and joins the squads. He then comes across all of the other Captains and each of them has their own reactions to the young Yami and he soon forms a closer connection with Nacht’s brother Morgen.

As seen previously, it was Morgen’s death that inspired Yami to form his own squad (and take up smoking), and it was here that he was inspired to form a squad that would take in misfits and outsiders like him. He wanted to grow stronger to watch over them, and as demonstrated by the emotional reunion that they all have with their Captain in their big rescue, it’s cleat that he’s accomplished this dream. But what do you think?

What did you think of this new look at Yami’s past in the Black Clover’s newest chapter? Are you hoping to see more of Yami’s past in the future of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!