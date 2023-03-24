Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King Releases New Trailer

First debuting in 2015, Black Clover has acted as one of the "new kids on the block" in the shonen umbrella, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, which has gained notoriety and fame in short order. With the manga looking to bring Asta's story to a close and the anime television series ending in 2021, fans have been waiting on news regarding the new movie, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King. Luckily, a new trailer has arrived giving us a closer look at the upcoming anime film arriving this summer.

The upcoming film will be animated by Studio Pierrot, the same production house that worked on the previous one hundred and seventy-one episodes of the Black Clover anime series. Many anime fans might know the studio for its work on the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, with the former making headlines thanks to Pierrot deciding to place the story of Konoha's latest generation on hiatus. The upcoming movie that brings Asta back to the screen is an original story created by Yuki Tabata, the mangaka who introduced the anime world to Black Clover in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Black Clover Movie Trailer: Watch

The movie itself will hit Netflix on June 16th, meaning Black Clover fans only have a few more weeks to wait until the film's release. From the new trailer, it's clear that this original story is going to give Asta and company a rough time in the form of the Wizard Kings. If you haven't had the chance to check out the original anime series, you can catch it on both Hulu and Crunchyroll before the Sword of the Wizard King arrives.

Check out this new trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King!



How will Asta and his friends fight against the Wizard Kings...!?



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is coming to Netflix June 16#BlackClover #NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/7Awg6suHwe — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 24, 2023

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases its story as such, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Are you hyped for Black Clover's return this summer? How many more chapters of the manga do you foresee releasing in the future?