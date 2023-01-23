Black Clover Reveals Asta's Worst Fear

Black Clover has brought Asta back to the frontlines as his final major training arc of the series comes to an end, and the newest chapter has confronted the hopeful Wizard King with the reveal of his worst fear! Asta had been in the midst of his final training arc for the final arc of the series overall following his loss to Lucius Zogratis. Training together with the Ryuzen Seven in order to master the technique they use in the Land of the Sun, Asta had been needing to quickly rise in power to take on Lucius and his growing army of Paladins.

With the previous chapter of the series seeing the Ryuzen Seven struggle against the brainwashed Sister Lily and the two other Paladins that came to destroy the Land of the Sun, Asta was able to jump back into the fight and teased that he ended his final bout of training. But before he could jump into the fight in full, he faced off against a foe who threw his worst fear at him. As it turns out, Asta's worst fear are his feelings of inferiority.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Asta's Biggest Fear in Black Clover?

Chapter 348 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Asta saves Ichika, and he and Liebe quickly figure out that Yuri's magic was showing her an illusion. Soon after Yuri tries to do the same with Asta, and Asta then sees a version of himself openly saying that he can't become the Wizard King, and he's not as strong as Yuno. It's a fear that takes Yuri by surprise, but Asta doesn't budge an inch. Knowing full well that he's been confronting these doubts all this time, but had just been pushing them down, Asta cuts through the illusion.

Declaring that he's slashing up his own weakness thanks to finishing off his latest bout of training, Asta realizes what his true goal has been all along. While others might be stronger than him, and that he feels he has no talent, he knows that he needs to train to make himself that much stronger. Even when he loses, he knows he needs to work hard to make sure he can save everybody that needs his help. It's a desire that will carry him right to the end of the series.

