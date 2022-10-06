Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Poster Released

Black Clover is back in the headlines, and this time, we have its movie to thank. Despite being announced more than a year ago, the project finally gave fans a major update this week. The movie has released its first trailer at last, and we've also been given a poster with a release date to celebrate.

As you can see below, the artwork was posted by Netflix earlier today, and it made the whole Internet light up. The key art shows a sketch of Asta, and he is looking worse for wear in his Black Bull uniform. But with a sword in hand, Asta's smile proves he's still got some fight in him as always.

the movie is an original story about the Wizard King, supervised by original Black Clover author Yūki Tabata! pic.twitter.com/irKfTfwkhO — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 6, 2022

Thanks to this poster, we have learned Black Clover's movie will be titled Sword of the Wizard King which is rather appropriate. It will also be streamed through Netflix exclusively, and it is slated to drop next March. Its story will also be an original one from the manga, but series creator Yuki Tabata did oversee the plot. So if you want to consider this movie canon, then by all means!

As you can imagine, this update has fans in a good mood, and this all comes over a year after the project was first shared. The announcement was made in March 2021, so the movie itself will hit theaters two years after its reveal. When it comes to casting, the anime's original stars are expected to return, and they will be joined by director Ayataka Tanemura. Johnny Otoda and Ai Orii oversaw the film's script, and Itsuko Takeda handled its character designs.

What do you think about this first look at the Black Clover movie? Are you excited to check it out?