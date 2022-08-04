Black Clover Spin-Off Creator to Helm Spider-Man Manga

Black Clover is back at the grind after spending a few months on hiatus. Creator Yuki Tabata kept their head down with work while Asta and Yuno took a much-needed break. Now, the main series has returned, but it always seems one comeback signals a change elsewhere. After all, the creator behind Black Clover's spin-off manga is taking up a new project, and it will focus on Peter Parker.

According to new reports, Setta Kobayashi has been asked to helm a new manga with artist Hachi Mizuno. The one-shot will be titled Spider-Man: Bonds, and Saikyo Jump plans to publish the special story. At this time, it doesn't seem like Kobayashi's role with Black Clover will be impacted by this new project, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Black Clover Chibi Spin-off mangaka "Setta Kobayashi" will publish new One-shot "Spider-Man : Bonds" in Saikyo Jump Magzine. Illustration will be handled by Hachi Mizuno pic.twitter.com/s02VF34MCs — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) August 3, 2022

At this time, fans know little about this new Spider-Man one-shot, but they are eager to see how Peter Parker deals with the move. He is far from the only Marvel hero to get a manga, and these days, superheroes do have a special place in the industry. Barring original titles like My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man, Deadpool was gifted an extremely successful manga in the past few years. The Joker a la DC Comics was given a similar treatment, and now, fans of these icons are begging for more.

Of course, the demand and its impact on the manga industry's superheroes will play out in the coming years. For now, publishers like Shueisha have their hands busy with current hits like Black Clover. Shonen Jump is rolling out new chapters of Tabata's series weekly once more, and Asta is all set to kickstart its final act ASAP.

Are you excited about this new Spider-Man manga? What other Marvel heroes need their own side series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.