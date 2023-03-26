Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Gets New Poster From Series Creator

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is gearing up for the Black Clover anime's first feature film release later this year, and now fans have gotten an awesome new poster for the upcoming Black Clover movie from the original series creator behind it all! The Black Clover manga is currently in the midst of the final arc of its run overall, and that's especially true with the latest chapter officially kicking off the final war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom. But for fans of the Black Clover anime, there's going to be a huge new release coming our way later this year.

Originally slated to premiere this Spring before announcing a delay to a new release date later this Summer due to complications with the production, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature an original story not seen in the manga or anime. This will also include some new characters crafted by Black Clover manga creator Yuki Tabata, and now we have gotten to see the creator's take on the movie overall with a new illustrated poster for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Check it out below:

#BlackClover’s creator shared some awesome art for the new Sword of the Wizard King movie with the manga’s newest chapter! pic.twitter.com/0vEe902Tkg — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) March 26, 2023

Black Clover Movie: How to Watch

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is currently slated to begin streaming with Netflix around the world on June 16th. As for what to expect from the movie's original story not seen during the events of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga series or the anime adaptation, the Black Clover movie is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Are you excited for the Black Clover movie to hit later this Summer? What are you hoping to see in the Black Clover anime's first new entry in a while? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!