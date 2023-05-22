Black Clover Upgrades Noelle With Powerful New Partner

Black Clover has finally brought Noella Silva to the action in the final arc as the war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom kicks into high gear, and the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga has given Noelle a massive upgrade to her power with an incredibly powerful new partner. The final arc of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has already had a number of major injuries and losses as Lucius Zogratis' Paladins have proven to be much stronger than the Magic Knights can stack up to. But not all hope is lost yet as many of the fan favorites have yet to jump into the fight.

Black Clover has seen a bunch of the major fights already taken out of the running thanks to the Paladins, but the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga brings the first of the Black Bulls squad into things as Noelle jumps in to help save her Silva siblings against their reincarnated and brainwashed Paladin Acier. But she's ready for a much tougher fight this time around as for the occasion she's gotten the help from a powerful ancient sea dragon, Leviathan, ahead of her final battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover: Leviathan and Noelle's Team Up Explained

Black Clover 359 revisits Noelle the moments after Asta is defeated and seemingly killed by Lucius at the start of the final arc a week before the Judgment Day war, and she's not only hurting over losing Asta but the fact that she is no longer able to tap into Saint Stage without Undine's help. She's concerned over the fact that despite her growth, it still isn't enough to face Lucius. But an opportunity comes along when Kahono and Kiato approach her with a new crisis. It turns out a massive dragon is now rampaging in the Underwater Temple.

Legends tell that this ancient sea god would awaken when the "world's end was nigh." The dragon itself then says the world is in crisis, and it wants to rage with a powerful partner. Kahono explains that this god, named Leviathan, is looking for a mage with outside water magic and can unite with mana like a spirit (which she did with Undine) and now Noelle has acquired this sea god as a new power. Showing off a new take on her Valkyrie Armor as the chapter comes to an end, it's clear Noelle's become much stronger than ever before.

What are you hoping to see from Noelle's new partnership in Black Clover's final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!