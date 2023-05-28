Black Clover's Final Arc Marks Two Big Character Comebacks

Black Clover has been one intense fight after another in the final arc of the manga thus far, and the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga is marking a major shift with two big character comebacks for the final battles! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga kicked off with Lucius Zogratis declaring war on the Clover Kingdom, and seven days later that war has begun as the Clover Kingdom has already started taking huge losses from Lucius' overpowered forces. But leading into this final Judgment Day war it was teased that all of the other regions and characters were preparing in their own ways as well.

As the Clover Kingdom begins to take some massive losses against Lucius and the Paladins with the first few chapters of Black Clover's final arc thus far, it's been a pretty dire situation for the Magic Knights. But things have already started to change with the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga as more fighters are coming to the scene. Along with the Black Bulls' Noelle Silva making her debut on the battlefield, Black Clover also brought back Kahono and Kiato, who we haven't seen in action since the Underwater Temple arc!

How you'll feel if Kahono and Kaito did better than Nozel 💀 pic.twitter.com/eOSYDUgBXs — Thunder Devil (@ThunderTheDevil) May 25, 2023

Black Clover: Why Are Kahono and Kiato Back?

Black Clover Chapter 359 sees Noelle making her grand return to the series and jumps into the fight against the reincarnated Acier Silva, who has been brought back as one of Lucius' Paladins. It's a horrible reunion for the Silva family as Noelle's siblings have been thrashed by their mother, but Noelle is confident in the fact that she's got to defeat their mother by any means necessary. Thankfully she previously got some help from Kahono and Kiato, who are also back in the series after helping Noelle.

It's revealed in a flashback that the two of them had approached Noelle for help when the sea god, Leviathan, woke up due to Lucius Zogratis' attacks and started to wreck the Underwater Temple. Seeking a mage with enough water power, and the ability to adapt to a spirit, the two of them sought out Noelle in the hopes that she would be able to bond with Leviathan and stop the incoming crisis. Thankfully, she did and now the fight's just begun with a Noelle that's stronger than ever,

How are you feeling about Black Clover bringing back these two? What other characters would you want to see return in the final arc?