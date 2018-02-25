Nickelodeon Animator Mashes Up ‘Hello Kitty’ And ‘Black Panther’

It is hard to overlook the impact Black Panther has had since it debuted. The much-awaited film has broken a number of box-office records following its February premiere, and Black Panther has loosened its grip on audiences yet. Naturally, social media has been flooded with tributes to the film’s top hero, but few have been as adorable as the one Butch Hartman penned.

Just, check it out for yourself below. It is hard to make Black Panther cuter than Hello Kitty, but the former Nickelodeon creator made it happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Hartman posted his otaku-friendly tribute to Black Panther by mashing up its titular hero with Hello Kitty. The digital sketch shows a miniature version of Black Panther all suited up. The adorable hero is given wide white eyes, rounded ears, and some pointy whiskers to match. T’Challa is seen waving at Hello Kitty who looks just as happy to see her feline friend.

The anime icon is seen in her usual get-up; Hello Kitty has a red bow by her ear and is rocking her blue overalls. Her whiskers match the ones Black Panther is rocking, and they are both seen convening over a yellow-and-orange flower.

If you have kept up with Hartman, you will know this is not the first anime sketch he has done. The animator has done a slew of drawings on Twitter for fans as of late, and many of them have starred fan-favorite anime leads. Series like One Punch Man, Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Is this the best Black Panther crossover you have seen yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!