Blade Runner: Black Lotus Shares Slick New Poster

Blade Runner: Black Lotus shared a slick new poster! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a number of new animated projects with the first, Fena: Pirate Princess, hitting later this month, and now their next major project is coming out this Fall. With an animated spin on the Blade Runner series, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have been showing off more and more of Blade Runner: Black Lotus as we inch closer to its upcoming release this Fall. With its recent showing during Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021, we got a new look at this upcoming series too.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has been gearing up for its Fall debut with Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, and to better get fans hyped for its animated take on the Blade Runner universe, Crunchyroll debuted a slick new key visual for the series that shows off more of its blue and red aesthetic. You can check it out below:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is currently scheduled to debut with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll later this Fall, and they officially describe the new series as such, "Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity."

The English dub and Japanese audio casts for the series includes the likes of Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida as Elle, Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji as Joseph, Samira Wiley / Takako Honda as Alani Davis, Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki as Marlowe, Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka as Earl Grant, Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba as Doc Badger, Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama as Senator Bannister, Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima as Doctor M., and Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao as Hooper.

