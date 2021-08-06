Blade Runner: Black Lotus Debuts Opening Theme: Watch

✖

Adult Swim has debuted the opening theme sequence for Blade Runner: Black Lotus! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are collaborating on a new animated project set within the Blade Runner film universe, and revealed the very first full looks at this upcoming animated series during Comic-Con @ Home and Virtual Crunchyroll Expo this year. Adult Swim has confirmed that Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be making its debut sometime this Fall, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming it internationally with English subtitles upon its big debut. Now we've seen another major aspect of its production.

Following the release of the series' first full trailer earlier this month, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have debuted the opening theme sequence for Blade Runner: Black Lotus featuring Grammy award winning artist Alessia Cara performing the theme, "Feel You Now." There's still no concrete release date for the new series just yet, but check out the opening to help tide you over below from Adult Swim's official Twitter account:

Here’s a look at the opening credits of BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS coming this fall from Adult Swim and @Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/vZDILUjhql — adult swim (@adultswim) August 5, 2021

The full English and Japanese cast for Blade Runner: Black Lotus has been previously announced as well, and the cast of characters breaks down as such:

Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Doc Badger, a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

How do you feel about the opening for Blade Runner: Black Lotus? Will you be tuning into the series with Adult Swim or Crunchyroll this Fall?