Bleach’s Rangiku Shines in This Stunning Pro Cosplay

It has been quite a long time since Bleach ruled overhead as one of the Top Three anime on TV, but its legacy has not faded. Fans of the supernatural series have kept Ichigo Kurosaki alive and well. Of course, the fandom has gotten creative with how they celebrate the franchise, and that means a slew of cosplayers have found solace in dressing up as Soul Reapers. Rangiku Matsumoto has become a particular favorite for Bleach fans to reimagine, but thanks to the infamous Kano Sisters, the vice captain has gotten a showy pro cosplay for the ages.

Rangiku Matsumoto is a very worthy character to spotlight, of course. Although she had made her impact quite early on thanks to Kubo’s buxom character design, as the lieutenant of the tenth division Rangiku made her mark on the series is plenty of other ways that go far beyond that initial impact from the design. But a strong design is a strong design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s especially strong too given how well it can be brought to life through cosplay, and one pro proved just that. Famous cosplay artists Kyoko and Mika Kano, otherwise known as the Kano Sisters (who you can find on Instagram here), often make big waves with each of their takes and now Mika Kano has struck a chord with Bleach fans with her stunning take on Rangiku Matsumoto. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 叶姉妹 kanosisters (@kano_sisters007) on May 24, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

Rangiku Matsumoto is just one of the many fan favorite characters making their return to anime with the final arc of the series scheduled to hit next year, and her makeover is also one of the most popular out of all the new looks. But as mentioned, these looks wouldn’t mean much if her character weren’t there to support this major makeover too. Soon much more of Kubo’s characters will be getting a huge new wave of fans next year!

Are you excited to see Rangiku return to screens when Bleach‘s anime comes back for the final arc next year? Which Rangiku moments are you most excited to see come to life in the new anime? Which are your favorite Rangiku moments from the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!