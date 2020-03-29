Gorgeous Bleach Cosplay Brings Rangiku to Life

Tite Kubo’s Bleach was undoubtedly one of the most popular series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for a time, and much of that is due to the series’ extended roster of potential fan favorites characters. This is especially true given how Kubo has famously depicted each of his female characters introduced over the course of the series. This combination of buxom character design and cool displays of strength have left an impact on fans over the course of the years long after the series came to an end, and one of the best examples of this combo is Rangiku Matsumoto.

Rangiku served as the lieutenant of the 10th Division alongside the memorable Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya, and their dynamic was one of the most fun reasons to continue along with each new episode or chapter. But when separated, Rangiku’s strength and tenacity really started to shine and this is why she’s still one of the big standouts fans want to see with the new anime coming next year.

Artist @ladynikoru (who you can find on Instagram here) captures this balance between gorgeous looks and strong presence, and brings Rangiku Matsumoto into the real world in a stunning way. If there’s ever a live-action version of the character, there’s going to be a high bar to cross for any future actress! Check it out below:

Some of Rangiku’s best moments in the series are still to come. Nine years after the original anime came to its truncated end, Bleach will be coming back to adapt the final arc of the series. It’s here that characters got new power ups, major makeovers, and some of the fiercest (and coolest designed) foes made their debut. Fans have been driven by pure passion for the last near decade, and makeovers like Rangiku’s are some of the majorly needed debuts for when the anime officially makes its return.

How did you feel when Bleach announced the anime was coming back at last? What are you hoping to see when Bleach‘s anime finally adapts the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc? What are you hoping to see from Rangiku and Hitsugaya? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!