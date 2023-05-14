Bleach Promo Hypes Best Moments Ahead of Thousand-Year Blood War Return

The Bleach anime is gearing up to return to screens in just a few months as part of the upcoming wave of new anime hitting this Summer, and the Bleach manga is celebrating with a special new trailer hyping up some of the biggest moments from the early run of Tite Kubo's manga release! After over a decade of waiting for the anime adaptation to return, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally released last Fall as the anime finally started to adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga. The first wave was such a hit with fans that fans can't wait to see what comes next in Part 2.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be hitting screens this Summer, so now is a great time to look back and see just how much has happened in Bleach's long run overall. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is celebrating with a special new trailer that not only brings back the Bleach anime's first opening theme, Asterisk as performed by Orange Range, but shows off the manga's first major slate of battles between Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society. You can check out the special Bleach promo below:

When Is Bleach Coming Back?

Although it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently scheduled to return with Part 2 of its run this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. As teased by the first wave of episodes beginning the final arc of Bleach's anime overall, Ichigo and the rest of Soul Society's Captains now need to somehow get their strength up to take on Yhwach and the Sternritter forces when they decide to make their next big move to take over everything.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be throwing fans right into the deep end when it comes back, so now is the time to brush up on everything that's happened. You can find both the original run of the Bleach anime and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu (and Disney+ in international territories). The new episodes will likely be streaming with those services as well, but it's yet to be confirmed.

