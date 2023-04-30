Bleach Executive Teases the Return of Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been out of action for a bit, but don't let its absence fool you! It will not be long before the team at Studio Pierrot bring the show back for another round. This year will mark the start of Bleach's next cour, and one of the show's producers is now teasing what we can expect from the action-packed comeback.

The update comes from Shiro Sagisu, a music producer and composer who is working on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The creator, who brought some of cour one's best music to life, has been hard at work on the anime's comeback. Now, the musician has posted a little clip from behind the scenes, and it highlights some of the soundtracks coming to Bleach this year.

Of course, there are no spoilers in these snippets, but fans can definitely get a feel for what's to come in Bleach. The music we can hear here is tense and filled with movement. Some of the music featured was born for battle, and we're sure Ichigo is going to exchange blows with the track spurring him forward. So if you love all things Bleach music, this behind-the-scenes treat is one to cherish.

As for Bleach's comeback, we can expect Thousand-Year Blood War to be back shortly. Studio Pierrot has confirmed the anime will begin in July 2023. This means the show will help lead in hits like Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 before they drop this fall. And of course, Demon Slayer season 3 will be continuing into the summer season following its premiere a few weeks back.

The return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a highly anticipated one by fans. The series promises to unleash Ichigo's new powers when he returns as the Soul Reaper underwent a major Zanpakuto change in cour one. Now dealing with the Soul King and the Soul Society's destruction, Ichigo is about to see just how formidable his new Quincy foes are. And of course, the hero won't know what hit him once he learns about Uryu's part in the whole ordeal. If you need to catch up with Bleach ahead of its summer return, the anime is streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally, so get to it!

What do you want to see from Bleach when Thousand-Year Blood War returns this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.