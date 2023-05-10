Bleach Cosplay Highlights the Mysterious Senjumaru

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be coming back for new episodes later this year, and one cosplay is getting ready for what's coming next in Bleach's final arc by highlighting the mysterious Senjumaru Shutara! Bleach's return to screens was the most highly anticipated anime return of 2022 overall, and the new episodes somehow met all of these expectations that Bleach anime fans had been building for a potential return for ten long years. Now that Bleach's anime is finally tackling the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, it means tons of characters are finally coming to the anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced a whole new area of the Soul Society as Ichigo Kurosaki and a few select others were brought to the higher realm of the Soul King, and with that introduced the few key members of Squad Zero. Each of them is more mysterious than the last, and that's especially true for Senjumaru, whose speed and reach took all of the Captains by surprise. Now artist @layzeeloli on TikTok is taking fans by just as much surprise with some perfect Senjumaru cosplay. Check it out:

When Is Bleach Coming Back?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning to screens with Part 2 of its run this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule. There has yet to be a concrete release date for the new episodes set as of this writing, but there's quite a lot of ground to cover from this next phase of Bleach's final arc overall. Ichigo and the others have been training with the members of Squad Zero to reach a new realm of power to take on Yhwach, but there's still a lot for Ichigo to do from here on out.

Senjumaru has yet to have her major role in the Bleach anime with the first cour of episodes released last Fall, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans get to see her and the rest of Squad Zero's members in action as the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter forces kick off in full. But they are only just a few of the characters that we'll see in action with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 this Summer.

What are you hoping to see when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War comes back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!