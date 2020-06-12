Bleach Cosplay Shows Off The Sword Of Renji

✖

Bleach is finally going to return to the airwaves not only with a conclusion to its story with an anime for "Thousand Year Blood War Arc", but with a spin-off in the form of "Bleach: Burn The Witch" and one fan has decided to bring the series to the forefront again with a stellar Cosplay that imagines a very different Renji! With Renji being one of the first members of the Soul Society that Ichigo Kurosaki encountered after gaining his powers as a Shinigami, he definitely made a name for himself in the franchise with his whip like sword!

When the anime for Bleach ended, fans were distraught that the proper adventure of Ichigo and the other grim reapers within the series wouldn't get their proper conclusion. With the anime franchise returning with these two new installments, we have to wonder if a proper sequel series to the Soul Society will be released at some point. Though we have not gotten proper release dates for the Thousand Year Blood War or Burn The Witch, we wouldn't be surprised if we hear something sooner rather than later!

Instagram Cosplayer Azarinki shared this impressive gender bending interpretation of Renji, the Shinigami of the Soul Society who had a big mouth and was able to unleash a Bankai that transformed his sword into a snake like weapon that could slash any opponent within its grasp:

