Bleach’s Final Season Reveals English Dub Release Date for Hulu Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has announced it is taking a hiatus before returning for its final episodes this Fall, and the anime has set an official release date for its English dub finale with Hulu. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity kicked off its highly anticipated final season this Summer, and with it fans got to see some of the biggest moments from Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga fully animated after waiting over a decade to see them in action. It’s been the same success for the English dub release too.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity kicked off its English dub release a few weeks after the Japanese language version first premiered, and is currently three episodes into its run as of the time of this writing. With the delay for the final two episodes pushing back that Japanese language release an additional month, it’s also been revealed that the English dub for the final two episodes has been pushed back as well with its scheduled releases kicking off on November 23rd with Hulu.

Courtesy of Viz Media

Viz Media has revealed that with the month long delay for the final episodes, the Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. As for the English dubbed versions, Episode 49 will be debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT and then followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT. So fans of either version can mark their calendars for the grand finale.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity officially announced that it would be going on a month long hiatus following the release of Episode 48. The month long delay comes at a blow for the fans who had been enjoying this final season of the anime thus far, but it comes at a great reason. It was revealed that the production staff wanted more time to further develop the final episodes and deliver the best final product possible, and that just makes a lot of sense considering all of the heavy expectations that must be weighing on the team at this time.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been taking some major detours from the manga’s original events, and that has been especially true with this final season. It’s resulted in the best and fullest version of the final fight against Yhwach just yet, and there are likely going to be even more surprises with the final two episodes. The cliffhanger before this hiatus saw Yhwach fully invading all three worlds with his Almighty power, and that was something that didn’t get to be fully explored in the original Shonen Jump version.

There are really only two chapters of the Bleach manga left to adapt in these final two episodes, and the majority of those chapters is the epilogue that takes place years after the final fight. But the actual resolution of the final fight against Yhwach remained one of the weakest aspects of the manga’s finale, and the anime is likely using this opportunity to make things right. It’s going to be an explosive end either way.