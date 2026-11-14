Bleach Creator Returns With New Look at Ichigo After Anime’s Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wrapped up the anime’s two decade long run with its final episodes earlier this Fall, and the creator behind it all is helping to celebrate with some special new art for Ichigo Kurosaki. It took 22 years to get to that point, but Bleach fans were finally able to see the final arc from Kubo’s original manga in action with a proper anime adaptation. And the anime really went all out for the grand finale given that it’s taken so long to get there.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wrapped up with the anime’s final two episodes last month, and the final episode of the series ushered Ichigo and the others off into a bright future ten years after the fight against Yhwach. It was a big finale for a number of reasons, but also because fans saw one final look at Ichigo. But now Kubo has taken to social media to share a cool new sketch of Ichigo to help commemorate the anime’s finale too. You can check it out below.

Bleach Creator Shares New Look at Ichigo After Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War capped off the TV anime’s run after 22 long years with the release of Episode 50 earlier this Fall. But there are still some fans who have yet to see the final episodes for themselves. Because while the the Japanese language release is now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ as of this time (along with the entire original series), the English dub release of the final has yet to make its own debut. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer as the English dub will be ending its run later this month.

The English dub release for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be debuting with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT, and then it will be followed by the release of Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT. So while the anime has indeed come to an end, there’s still a fresh way fans will be able to watch the series to say goodbye all over again. But while this is the end of the story for now, it’s far from the actual end of Bleach‘s original manga story overall.

What’s Next for Bleach?

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Tite Kubo previously returned to Bleach a few years ago with a special one-shot manga that actually picked up some time after the original finale. Exploring more of the new Soul Reapers that have popped up over the years along with featuring a slightly older version of Ichigo’s son Kazui, this one-shot was also the start of a whole new arc with a new region threatening to encroach on the others. This is a major story with the potential of getting its own anime adaptation someday.

It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Bleach’s Hell Arc will be coming to the anime, but it’s something fans are definitely hoping to see revealed when the franchise comes back next year for a major event. Bleach Fes is coming to Japan this February and it will feature members from the voice cast as they celebrate ending it after 22 long years, but that would be the perfect time to reveal a potential future.

How did you feel about Bleach’s anime finale? Would you want to see the franchise come back for more someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.