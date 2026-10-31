Bleach’s Spinoff Would Be a Perfect New Anime After Finale Tease

The Bleach anime has finally come to an end with the adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War, more than a decade after its manga first concluded. However, there are still many ways the series could be expanded, as the finale laid down several hints about the franchise’s future. One particularly interesting direction would be a spin-off, something the finale practically hinted at as well. The final episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War briefly showcased several smaller moments depicting the aftermath of the arc, showcasing a new world a decade later. A lot has happened in the ten years since then, and not all of it has been positive, with numerous complications emerging along the way.

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One of the most intriguing details involves Shuhei Hisagi, the co-lieutenant of the 9th Division and Editor-in-Chief of the Seireitei Communication. In the opening minutes of the finale, while Rangiku and Hitsugaya are bantering about Shuhei needing to work harder and show more discipline, he reveals that he mastered his Bankai ages ago, specifically around a decade earlier. This is an intriguing detail because his Bankai was never actually depicted in the anime. However, this information comes from the spin-off series Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World, which features Shuhei as its protagonist and finally showcases him unleashing his Bankai.

Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World Is the Perfect Next Installment for the Franchise

Image courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World is a light novel series written by Ryōgo Narita, with illustrations by none other than the franchise’s creator, Tite Kubo. The three-volume light novel series takes place shortly after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and introduces a new threat spreading across the three realms. The tension begins when Shuhei, while carrying out his duties at the Seireitei Communication, notices disturbances among the noble houses of the Soul Society and a series of assassination attempts. As he investigates these incidents, new threats emerge, all connected to a plot to replace the Soul King.

At the center of this mysterious scheme is Tokinada Tsunayashiro, the leader of one of the four great noble houses, who is orchestrating everything to create a new Soul King. His plans eventually trigger disturbances across the three realms and bring the Quincy, Soul Reapers, and Arrancars into conflict. Shuhei’s investigation leads him deeper into the conspiracy until he eventually confronts the enemy. Along the way, Shuhei discovers the true identity of his Zanpakuto, unleashes his Bankai, and ultimately puts an end to the threat as the story’s protagonist.

Shuhei has always been one of the Soul Reapers fans wanted to learn more about, and it is a shame that the original series never showcased his Bankai, especially considering that he possesses one of the coolest Zanpakuto. The spin-off delivers the character development and reveals that the original series never gave this deserving character. The anime could follow the same direction, especially considering that the finale deliberately teased this possibility with a detail that was never included in the original manga. Bleach is far from over, and with several upcoming events expected to reveal what lies ahead for the franchise, an announcement about this spin-off could also be among them. It would be the perfect next installment.