‘Bleach’ Final Volume Now Available In English

It has been a long time since Bleach came to a close, but its final volume hasn’t been available to fans in the U.S. since it went live. Now, Viz Media has set out the long-awaited volume, and fans will want to check it out ASAP.

Over on Twitter, Viz Media reminded fans that Bleach‘s last volume has finally gone on sale in the U.S. It took some time, but volume 74 has been translated into English, and it brings Tite Kubo’s supernatural series to a close.

Thanks to Viz, fans can check out a free preview of the volume here. As you can see, the sneak-peek shows off some gorgeous cover art of an older Ichigo Kurosaki back-to-back with Rukia Kuchiki. Dressed in his Soul Reaper robes, Ichigo looks buffer than ever in this shot, and his shorter hair will have fans thinking back to Isshin Kurosaki.

As for Rukia, the girl is as short as ever, but her stance proves she won’t be trounced on. The cover shows Rukia rocking long hair, and her sleeveless dress shows off her toned arms.

For diehard fans, they will likely know a bit about what goes down in this volume. The final piece of Bleach went live back in August 2016, and volume 74 follows the Soul Society’s final stand against the Quincy. As Uryu continues his battle, Ichigo faces down Yhwach. After having all his powers cut down, Ichigo is left hopeless, but a rather unlikely ally gives the Soul Reaper the confidence to deal a definitive blow on Yhwach.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

