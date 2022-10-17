Bleach Kicks Off a Hueco Mundo Invasion

Bleach has finally returned to action for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc fans have been waiting a long time to see, and the newest episode of the series has kicked off a huge new invasion of Hueco Mundo! The revival series threw fans right back into the thick of the series as the final arc started with an attack on the Soul Society by a powerful unknown enemy. Ichigo Kurosaki was able to fight back against the first threat that came across his doorstep, but this was really only the first step in a huge new plan to take down everything.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 picks up from all of the chaos left in the wake from the first episode, and it's soon revealed that while Soul Society was hit by an invasion, Hueco Mundo was attacked in a much worse way. The new enemies now setting their sights on everything have made their move on each spiritual realm, and Hueco Mundo has been completely overthrown by this new enemy as Ichigo and the others discover the bloody aftermath from their invasion on the territory.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Episode 2 of the series sees Ichigo reunite with Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck and Pesche as they head to the human realm to seek Ichigo's help. They explain that a powerful enemy had arrived in Hueco Mundo and instantly defeated some of the top Arrancars left following Aizen's reign such as the former third Espada, Tier Harribel. Deciding to help them regardless of the fact that they were his enemies not long before, Ichigo, Orihime, Chad, and Urahara then accompany Nel and Pesche to find that Hueco Mundo was been completely taken over.

Not only are there a mass of Hollow and Arrancar bodies littering the area thanks to this new enemy's mysterious power, it's revealed that this group actually wants to use the strongest of the Arrancars as part of vanguard for their army in another planned invasion. Despite how much trouble Ichigo and the others had in this region before, the new enemy's weapons are so powerful and cutting that the Arrancars really couldn't fight back in time.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Ichigo can do so as well! How are you liking Bleach's return to anime so far? Curious to see what's next for Hueco Mundo? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!