Bleach Trailer Reunites Ichigo and Nel at Last

Bleach is finally getting ready to make a major anime comeback later this year, and the newest trailer for the new episodes has reunited Ichigo Kurosaki with Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck at last! With Bleach's original anime run ending long before it could even think of adapting the grand finale from Tite Kubo's original manga series, fans have been asking to see more of the anime for a very long time. After years of asking to see more, we'll finally get to see the anime in action again as it brings the series' biggest moments to life for the first real time.

With Bleach gearing up for its big debut later this October, the series unleashed a new trailer showing off the best look at the anime's take on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc yet. This not only shares a glimpse at many of the final arc's biggest action set pieces and many of the characters involved, but also makes time for some lighter elements such as the highly anticipated reunion between Ichigo and Nel as he makes his way back to Hueco Mundo for a whole new mission in the new anime. Check out an example below as spotted by @floppydisk7000 on Twitter:

Without giving too much away for fans who have been waiting to see the anime take on the final arc without reading ahead in Tite Kubo's manga series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will kick off the titular war between many different factions and spiritual realms. This naturally includes those left in Hueco Mundo, and Ichigo heads back to the below realm in order to check up and some big things that went down. This thankfully also means he'll get a reunion with Nel, and their hilarious dynamic will kick in just like it did all those years ago.

It won't be too much longer before we get to see it all go down as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be officially premiering on October 10th in Japan. Viz Media has licensed the series for an international release and have confirmed it will be available for a simulcast launch, but have yet to detail which platform the new series will be available on. But what are you most excited to see from Bleach's big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!