Bleach Cosplay Highlights Nelliel's Rare Holiday Makeover

One Bleach cosplay has gone the extra mile for this special time of year by highlighting Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck's rare makeover for the holidays! Out of many of the characters introduced during Bleach's run, Nelliel stands out as a fan favorite for a large section of the fanbase. Because of this, she's been one of the key characters seen in many of the franchise's expanded projects such as the Bleach Brave Souls mobile game. Not only is her standard character unlockable in the game, but there are tons of variations to her look for special occasions.

One of the instant favorites was when Nelliel got a special new outfit for the Christmas holiday season that swapped out her standard look with a Santa like makeover befitting of the holiday spirit. Now artist @aero_cat has brought this rare makeover for Nelliel to life for the holidays, and it's just as impressive of a new take in real life! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hime (@aero_cat)

Nelliel made a huge impact on fans when she first made her debut during the Hueco Mundo saga, and it's largely because of the massive swerve Kubo wrote into her character. Not only did she become an instant fan favorite because she was seen as an adorable child Hollow outside of the bounds of our normal understanding of the otherworldly beings, but the major swerve gave us an even cooler take on her. A whole new character design coupled with a mysterious back story makes for an instant fan favorite.

Nelliel is thankfully one of the many characters we will be reunited with when Bleach returns with an anime adaptation of its much anticipated final arc. Currently in the works for a planned release next year, this anime will finally bring Tite Kubo's original series to an ending in the anime that fans have been asking to see for quite a long time. But what do you think?

What was your favorite take on Nelliel? Excited to see her in action in the new anime when it makes its premiere some time next year? Which moments from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc do you want to see animated the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!