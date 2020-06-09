Fierce Bleach Cosplay Taps into Nel's Power

✖

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck was one of the most surprisingly fierce characters in the entirety of Tite Kubo's Bleach, and now her power has been tapped into with some equally as fierce cosplay. First making her debut in the series when Ichigo and the others ventured into Hueco Mundo to save Orihime from Sosuke Aizen and the Espada, Nel was an instant fan favorite. Although she was already plenty loved by fans in her original child form, she became an even bigger juggernaut when it was revealed that she was actually a former ranking member of the Espada.

Nel was revealed to not only be a former member of the Espada who had since been kicked out of the group, but was a high ranking member. Thankfully, this reveal came right when Ichigo Kurosaki needed saving, and it was just as a surprise to the hero as it was to fans. Especially because Nel's true form was actually that of an adult woman.

Nel's tattered look and broken Hollow mask form was such an instant favorite that it's been inspiring tons of cosplay even years after the anime came to its original truncated end. Artist vega_cosplayer (who you can find on Instagram here) proves why Nel is still so stunning after all this time with some fierce cosplay tapping into her power in the heat of battle. You can check it out below:

Nel will be making an even bigger impact soon as Bleach will finally be returning to screens with an anime adapting the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. Nel has several memorable moments in this arc (and one particularly hilarious scene during her reunion with Ichigo), and she will be one of the many fan favorite characters everyone will be keeping an eye out for when Bleach's anime makes its long awaited return to screens across the world.

Are you excited to be reunited with Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck again when Bleach's anime returns next year? What are some of your favorite Nel moments in the series overall? Which moments are you most excited to see when the anime returns for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

