Anime Fans Can't Decide on the Medium's Best Ladies

Unfortunately, many anime fans across the world are now being quarantined in their homes. While the novel coronavirus means that many new anime will be delayed for the foreseeable future, there's a silver lining in that there is now more time to check out older releases. Anime fans have also found a new way to pass the time by reigniting all of the major debates that have been raging for quite some time. Not only have fans broke down the best anime ever, best villains in anime, and more, now the attention is squarely on anime's heroines.

Often one of the more heated debates in the fandom, fans can't quite decide what some of the best female characters in anime are. Beginning with a tweet from @animeaugie on Twitter with a few notable choices of My Hero Academia's Midnight, Bleach's Orihime Inoue, One Piece's Nico Robin, and even High School DxD's Akeno Himejima, fans are now off to the races!

With many suggestions ranging from Naruto characters, Gintama, Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover, and more, the debate seems like it will never end. Read on to see what fans are saying are the best ladies of the medium and let us know yout thoughts in the comments! You can also bring the debate directly to me and all others things anime/cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!