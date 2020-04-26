Anime Fans Can't Decide on the Medium's Best Ladies
Unfortunately, many anime fans across the world are now being quarantined in their homes. While the novel coronavirus means that many new anime will be delayed for the foreseeable future, there's a silver lining in that there is now more time to check out older releases. Anime fans have also found a new way to pass the time by reigniting all of the major debates that have been raging for quite some time. Not only have fans broke down the best anime ever, best villains in anime, and more, now the attention is squarely on anime's heroines.
Often one of the more heated debates in the fandom, fans can't quite decide what some of the best female characters in anime are. Beginning with a tweet from @animeaugie on Twitter with a few notable choices of My Hero Academia's Midnight, Bleach's Orihime Inoue, One Piece's Nico Robin, and even High School DxD's Akeno Himejima, fans are now off to the races!
With many suggestions ranging from Naruto characters, Gintama, Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover, and more, the debate seems like it will never end. Read on to see what fans are saying are the best ladies of the medium and let us know yout thoughts in the comments! You can also bring the debate directly to me and all others things anime/cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
What Do You Think of These Female Characters?
𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙊𝙛 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙁𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨! pic.twitter.com/Atp2UjfWfb— Augie 🧡 (@animeaugie) April 25, 2020
What About this Comedic Legend?
the BEST female character is Kagura.— G A B Y ⁷ (@Gaby_PJM) April 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/1TRQyvkRuE
How About Black Clover's Noelle?
Noelle 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/3xzHzMr4tu— Joseph (Watching Bleach) (@josf57) April 25, 2020
How About The Promised Neverland's Emma?
April 25, 2020
Where Does Demon Slayer's Nezuko Rank?
April 25, 2020
Don't Overlook Bunny Girl Senpai's Mai Sakurajima Either!
😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/pk6ZiatOxS— Hanzo (@thegeekyguy_) April 25, 2020
Where Does Sword Art Online's Asuna Fit in?
April 25, 2020
Tokyo Ghoul's Touka Though...
No touka 😾 pic.twitter.com/qLFREW7HnG— Hollow 🍙 (@BigLegoshiFan) April 25, 2020
Don't Forget These Badasses!
Some of the best badass female anime characters 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZtuLwu98Yg— Prideful Sin 🅙 (@PridefuISin) April 22, 2020
How About These Villains Though?
Some of the best female villains in anime pic.twitter.com/O9I9wEtwuO— ❄️Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) April 24, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.