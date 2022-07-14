Bleach Anime Releases Updated Key Visual

Bleach is on its way up these days, and we have its big comeback to thank. If you did not know, the series is set to return to television this fall, and that means Ichigo Kurosaki is training harder than ever these days. Not long ago, fans were treated to a new look at the series thanks to a trailer, and now an updated poster for Bleach has dropped too!

The piece comes straight from Bleach itself as the anime's official Twitter posted the image. As you can see below, the key visual looks rather familiar as it was first shared at the start of this month. But now, we have been given the artwork in color.

The top part of the visual shows off the Soul Society as we know it with all its reapers and captains. You can spot everyone from Toshiro Hitsugaya to Byakuya Kuchiki and the rest of the Soul Society's captain's guard. And as for the bottom half of the poster, fans can find some new faces to the anime.

After all, the key visual visits Bleach's upcoming villains from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. For those who have read the manga, you will know the series moves into some wild territory in its final stretch. A Quincy uprising leaves the Soul Society shattered, and some tested allegiances are pushed to the brink. The villains are led by a godlike warrior who can challenge the First Captain of the guard we know so well. And in case you were wondering, yes – the fight between those men will be one of the best in Bleach period.

If you are not caught up with Bleach ahead of its comeback, you still have time to brush up before October. The manga is available on Manga Plus and through Viz Media. You can also find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu to name a few, so you better get to binging ASAP!

What do you think about Bleach's latest poster? Are you planning to check out its anime comeback?