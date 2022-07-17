Bleach Creator Explains How the New Anime is Different From the Original

Bleach will finally be coming back with a brand new anime for the first time in many long years, and the series creator behind it all has explained how the new anime is going to be different from the original anime run. Bleach's first anime adaptation was famously cancelled before the manga even started its final arc, and thus ever since fans had been hoping to see the anime come back with new episodes someday. Now we're finally getting our wish as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for the franchise overall, and as one would expect from a revival series, it's going to be a completely different kind of experience.

Speaking about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime in a special interview with Viz Media, series creator Tite Kubo hyped up the ways this new anime will be different from the original. First there are the obvious differences that fans were able to spot off the bat such as the new visuals being touted in each of its trailers so far, "The animation and color design of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be different from the previous series," Kubo began.

"I want the anime to use modern, contemporary coloring, so we've gone back and forth several times to figure it out," Kubo continued further before offering how the rest of the experience will be fresh, "I think it's going to be a new and refreshing viewing experience. The scenario will be new, too." Not only that, but there were some big changes to how he had developed the manga since the first anime's cancellation as well that will further differentiate this new anime from the original experience from many years ago.

"While the series was airing on television, I was drawing the manga with television guidelines and restrictions in mind, so I didn't go all-out for various things like the battle scenes. I drew Thousand Year Blood War without having to worry about any of that." Kubo then explained that he initially worried about scenes being cut, but is confident that it won't be an issue with this new production, "I was worried the scenes might be too heavy if it was ever animated, and I didn't want them to be cut from the anime, but I'm pretty confident that this arc will be animated faithfully without those heavier scenes being cut."

