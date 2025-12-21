Bleach Returns for the Anime’s Final Season in 2026: First Trailer Released

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally going to be return for it final season of episodes next year, and the first trailer for the final season has been released at last. Bleach’s big comeback has been one of the most successful Shonen Jump revivals of the last few years. The series made its return with the long awaited anime adaptation of the missing arc from Tite Kubo’s original manga, and it means fans are finally getting to see Ichigo Kurosaki and the others facing against Yhwach’s final forces to bring this long fight to an end.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is just one of the many big anime franchises coming back for new episodes next year, and is one of the anime that Shueisha is showing off this weekend as part of the ongoing Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan. As part of its major presentation, the anime has released the first trailer for its final season of episodes to get fans prepared for what’s to come in the grand finale. Check it out in action below.

What to Know for Bleach’s Final Season

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut in Japan in July 2026, but has yet to confirm its international streaming release plans at this time. The anime has been licensed for a release in the United States by Viz Media, so it’s likely that it will be streaming with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) when it premieres in Japan. That’s also where you can currently find the first three seasons (and the original Bleach anime series) in the meantime so you can catch up with everything that’s happened so far.

That’s going to be very necessary too as because this is the final season, it’s not going to be holding anyone’s hand when it comes to showing it all off. It’s going to be picking up right from where it all left off as Yhwach is now stronger than ever, and Ichigo and the others are finally going to be joining the fight in full. But they’re also going to be facing off against Yhwach’s strongest underlings, and that means we’re in for new powers, new forms, and tons of fights that are going to blow the roof off of the place if the previous seasons are anything to go by.

What’s New for Bleach’s Final Season?

Also like the first three seasons, the final season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be offering plenty of new material not seen in Tite Kubo’s original manga version of the events. “Up until now…And this was the case up until this part, but with the anime-only scenes…For example, [Kubo] Sensei may’ve had a scene in mind, but didn’t include it in the manga,” teased character designer Masashi Kudo during Anime Expo earlier this Summer, “This time we’ll have more of those kinds of scenes.”

“Those new aspects, I think they’re something to get excited about,” Kudo continued. “I think even those who’ve read Bleach back in Jump, even they will have some new discoveries to look forward to. Like new characters. Yes, you’ll definitely get to see some of them…But since we’re finally now approaching the conclusion, so to see this moment, to see this opus finally come to a close, I really hope you’re as excited as I am to see this final chapter.”

What do you think?