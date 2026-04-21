7 Wildest Transformations in Anime That Aren’t From Naruto or Dragon Ball

One of the most exciting elements in anime as a fictional entertainment medium is undoubtedly the transformations its characters undergo. While these transformations may initially appear flashy and purely visual, they often carry deeper meaning, highlighting the growth of characters through the hardships they have endured.

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Much of this can be credited to Goku’s iconic Super Saiyan transformation in Dragon Ball Z, which laid the foundation for other series to adopt this narrative device. Naruto is another series that has used this element exceptionally well. However, many other anime have employed this strategy, and some are arguably even wilder than the transformations seen in Dragon Ball and Naruto.

7) Black Clover – Asta Devil Form

Courtesy of Shueisha

Following in the footsteps of Dragon Ball and Naruto, Black Clover, as a shonen series, was naturally going to incorporate this element for its main character. However, Asta’s transformation is not just a typical shonen power-up; it reflects his oddity in a world dominated by magic.

As a magicless boy who can wield anti-magic and a devil’s power, Asta stands as a perfect contradiction to what the world of Black Clover represents. His ability to acquire this transformation despite not being a “special” prodigy makes it one of the most compelling setups, arguably making Asta’s transformation wilder than those of other shonen protagonists.

6) Tokyo Ghoul – Ken Kaneki

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Ken Kaneki’s transformation is a perfect example of how change is not always about flashy appearances or power upgrades; a psychological shift can be just as profound. After being tortured in inhumane ways by Jason and struggling to accept his identity as a ghoul, Kaneki ultimately comes to terms with who he is.

Once he accepts this change, he is permanently altered. His overnight white hair transformation, brought on by extreme stress and trauma, is a subtle detail that enriches his overall appearance and makes it one of the wildest transformations ever.

5) Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecs

Gon Freecss’ transformation into adult Gon is another example of how trauma, grief, regret, and other negative emotions can force someone to change in an instant. It reflects his inability to cope with what he faced, and since he couldn’t confront it as a teenager, he becomes an adult to deal with it.

In this state, Gon emits a dark, cold aura that underscores the harsh maturity brought on by deep trauma. While it may seem purely fictional on the surface, it is perhaps one of the most emotionally grounded transformations a person could experience.

4) Chainsaw Man – Denji Chainsaw Man

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

The transformation of Chainsaw Man’s protagonist is easily one of the wildest out there. As a human fused with the Chainsaw Devil, Denji can transform into Chainsaw Man, with chainsaws erupting from his arms and his entire face turning into a grotesque chainsaw.

In this form, Denji becomes even more unhinged, tearing through enemies without remorse. As extreme as his appearance is, the brutality of how he defeats his opponents is even wilder. Chainsaw Man redefines the flashy transformations of shonen protagonists, pushing them into darker and more chaotic territory.

3) Bleach – Ichigo Final Getsuga Tensho

Bleach is considered one of the Big Three anime, and it naturally follows the shonen mold of using transformations to highlight character growth. Ichigo undergoes multiple transformations throughout the series, but none are as striking as his Final Getsuga Tensho, which he unveils against Aizen.

This transformation stands out in the series, as its appearance contrasts sharply with Ichigo’s Hollow forms. It conveys something more mysterious and spiritual, which is why it remains a one-time transformation that ultimately costs him his powers. It is truly one of the wildest and most singular transformations in the series.

2) Attack on Titan – Eren Founding Titan

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

If you watch the first few episodes of Attack on Titan, you wouldn’t expect transformations to become one of its defining elements. However, once the concept of Titan powers is revealed, especially the Founding Titan, the series takes a dramatic turn. While all Titan transformations are wild, Eren’s final Founding Titan form stands out as the most extreme.

This form emerges from Eren’s head, creating a massive, insect-like structure unlike anything seen before in the series. What makes it even more unsettling is the context: Eren leading an army of Titans in a worldwide genocide. Few transformations match this scale of destruction, making it one of the wildest ever depicted.

1) One Piece – Luffy Gear 5

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece’s latest transformation, Luffy’s Gear 5, is one of the wildest and most talked-about transformations in recent years. The scale it has reached ensures that it will go down in history as one of the most iconic. This isn’t just because it comes from One Piece, a series that has been running for nearly three decades, but because of how unique the transformation itself is.

Unlike other transformations in the series, Eiichiro Oda chose to make this one playful, drawing from the retro style of classic comics and manga, where abilities are not restricted but driven by imagination. The idea is simple, yet it works exceptionally well. It’s hard to imagine another transformation matching the sheer wildness of Luffy’s Gear 5.

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