Bleach’s Final Season to Host Early Premiere in U.S. Theaters With Limited Event

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going big for its final season as it has announced it’s going to be hosting an early premiere for the final season with a special limited event across United States theaters. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is officially going to be making its return later this Summer with the fourth and final season of the new anime series adapting the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga. It’s a pretty big occasion fans have been waiting decades for, and Viz Media has announced it’s kicking things off in style.

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Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment have announced via press release that they are going to be teaming up to bring Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s final season to theaters across the United States. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity‘s first three episodes will be screening in theaters for a limited time before the anime makes its full debut later this July. Taking place between June 25-29, this will be a limited theatrical event with tickets going on sale (which you can find more information on here) on May 29th.

What to Know for Bleach’s Early Final Season Premiere

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th. This event will feature both the Japanese and English dubbed audio versions, and will also feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about the final season’s production up to this point. This is all before the final season makes its full debut later this July, but a concrete release date has not been announced as of this time.

“Anime fans are in for a thrilling experience as BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War wraps up its groundbreaking run on the big screen,” Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment stated about the new event. “Fathom has pioneered the theatrical experience for compelling, non-traditional content with built-in fanbases, and BLEACH fans are in for a treat with the first three episodes and exclusive, behind the scenes content from our friends at VIZ Media beginning June 25.” Fans are definitely going to want to start this final season in a big way.

What to Know for Bleach’s Final Season

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is currently scheduled to release sometime this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this writing. The final episodes have been licensed for an English language release with Viz Media, and this event confirms that the English dub will be offered for the grand finale as well. But its streaming plans have yet to be revealed at this time.

If you wanted to catch up on everything Bleach so far, you can find both the original TV anime series as well as the first three seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming on Hulu, Disney+ and Hulu on Disney+ in North America and other international territories. Tite Kubo has teased some big surprises for the finale, and this early premiere is definitely a big way to kick off this final era for the monster franchise.

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