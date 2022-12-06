Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Grimmjow's Blood War Comeback

The Thousand Year Blood War has arrived on the small screen, with Bleach's Soul Society struggling against a faction of the Quincy Family that is aiming to make the afterlife a very different place. Unfortunately for the Arrancar, the Shinigami weren't the only ones that were on the Sternritter's hit list, as numerous former Hollows found themselves on the receiving end of Yhwach's fury. Luckily for Ichigo and company, a certain Arrancar came through for them in a pinch and one cosplayer has celebrated Grimmjow's big comeback.

Grimmjow was a unique Arrancar amongst his fellow ex-Hollows, holding a love for battle similar to Ichigo Kurosaki's, making him a fantastic rival during the battle that saw this unique group fight against the Soul Society. While we have yet to see his face revealed in the Thousand Year Blood War, it was quite clear that he was the warrior responsible for saving Ichigo from quite a deadly fight against the Wandenreich. Now, following the Grimmjow save, Kurosaki has been transported to an entirely new part of the Soul Society, healing his wounds in a relaxing manner before he dives back into the fight that has already caused some big casualties on both sides of the aisle.

The Thousand Year Grimmjow War

Instagram Cosplayer Gatz Cosplay shared this pitch-perfect take on what might be the most popular of the Arrancar, with Grimmjow set to aid the Soul Society as Yhwach and the Sternritter move to eliminate the Shinigami in one of the biggest battles of the Shonen series to date:

Bleach's latest episode didn't feature Grimmjow finally revealing himself in full, but it threw a number of bombshells at Shonen fans that might not have read the final arc in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump when it arrived a number of years back. Perhaps the biggest beats to take place outside of Ichigo and Renji's healing regiment was the fight between Kenpachi and Unohana, with the former perhaps finally making his way to having a Bankai of his own.

Do you think Grimmjow will have any new tricks when it comes to fighting against the Sternritter in Bleach's big return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.