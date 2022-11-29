Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Teases Grimmjow's Long-Awaited Return

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War hasn't been shy when it comes to bringing back fan-favorite characters after the series' long hiatus from both the manga and anime mediums. With countless Shinigami brought back to the forefront thanks to the war waged by the Wandenreich, a brand of the Quincy family that has been planning their revenge for hundreds of years, the Arrancar have also played a major role in the first episodes as a popular member of the former Hollows is also being teased.

Grimmjow is a lot like the Arrancar version of Ichigo Kurosaki, not so much in his spiritual powers, but in his love of battle and ability to crack wise throughout a fight. With his powers granting him a far more animalistic appearance, Grimmjow wasn't able to keep up with Ichigo in the power department, but it seems as though the mysterious figure that had saved Kurosaki and his friends following his placement in a pocket dimension has been revealed as Ichigo's former enemy. With the Arrancar already being slaughtered vehemently by the Sternritter, it makes sense that Grimmjow would save Ichigo and company, as he seeks revenge against the Quincy family that has delivered a serious blow to his comrades.

The Thousand Year Grimmjow War

Twitter User Nomi Matsu took the opportunity to share the clip hinting at Grimmjow's return and revealing that the Arrancar was the one to save Ichigo and his friends from a terrible fate from one of the powerful members of the Wandenreich that have been carving a swath across the afterlife:

Suwabe Junichi after recoding 2 lines of Grimmjow in today's episode: #BLEACH_anime #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/clc72pv7Fb — nomi @ THE SHOOTING ⭐️ PROJECT (ZERO MIX) (@NomiMatsu) November 28, 2022

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War will be around fifty episodes in total, split amongst four cours and reportedly set to continue into 2024. The Shonen franchise itself hasn't released any new stories since the one-shot special showed us older iterations of Ichigo and his friends facing down a terrifying new threat that brings back the sins of the Soul Society from the depths of the underworld. Should a sequel anime series be announced, we would imagine it will be some time before anime fans receive word.

How do you feel about the Thousand Year Blood War so far? Do you think the tides might turn with the arrival of Grimmjow? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.