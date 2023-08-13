Bleach Revives Rukia's Bankai With a Perfect Makeover

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has finally brought Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai to the anime with the latest episode, and fans are loving seeing this classic Bankai in action after years of waiting to see the manga come to life! One of the big reasons fans have been hoping to see the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga getting an anime adaptation someday was all of the new power ups, forms, and Bankai that made their debut in the final slate of fights. This includes some debuts from major fan favorites like the aforementioned Rukia.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19 saw Rukia taking on the terrifying As Nodt, who once defeated her brother Byakuya Kuchiki with ease. Although she was able to unlock the true potential of her Zanpakuto thanks to her training with the members of Squad Zero, Rukia then unleashed the full power at her disposal with the debut of her own Bankai, Hakka no Togame, which fans have been waiting to see since it made its debut in the Bleach manga well over a decade ago.

