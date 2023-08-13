Bleach Revives Rukia's Bankai With a Perfect Makeover
Bleach fans are loving Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai coming to the anime in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has finally brought Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai to the anime with the latest episode, and fans are loving seeing this classic Bankai in action after years of waiting to see the manga come to life! One of the big reasons fans have been hoping to see the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga getting an anime adaptation someday was all of the new power ups, forms, and Bankai that made their debut in the final slate of fights. This includes some debuts from major fan favorites like the aforementioned Rukia.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19 saw Rukia taking on the terrifying As Nodt, who once defeated her brother Byakuya Kuchiki with ease. Although she was able to unlock the true potential of her Zanpakuto thanks to her training with the members of Squad Zero, Rukia then unleashed the full power at her disposal with the debut of her own Bankai, Hakka no Togame, which fans have been waiting to see since it made its debut in the Bleach manga well over a decade ago.
Read on to see what Bleach fans are saying about Rukia's Bankai making its debut in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Queen of Anime
The Queen of anime RUKIA looked absolutely stunning This Episode 🔥❄️ #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/fpdVq12NHH— Dani | Bleach 🩸 (@ichigod22) August 12, 2023
"Pure Kino"
According to Sagisu "Never Meant to Belong" expressed Rukia's despair, and now it expresses her acceptance.— ~𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙞~ 𝙄'𝙈 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙀𝘿𝙂𝙀 (@FAAAAAAAAANI_) August 12, 2023
The circle is finally complete, the story is finally complete. Never doubt these great artists again. Pure Kino. pic.twitter.com/HImGkOKXPy
Rent Free
Good morning, Rukia Bankai is still rent free in my head😩🖤 pic.twitter.com/WYk2004vfu— 👑BLEACHTYBW(CEO of Orihime) (@Animesempai0) August 13, 2023
Rukia's Bankai Through the Years
Rukia's bankai evolution:— Ichigo_m (@bleach_fan20) August 13, 2023
Bleach manga chapter 570 (2015)
Bleach Brave Souls (2018)
The latest Tite Kubo's design (2021)
Bleach:Thousand Year Blood War (2023)#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/45k010iZmS
Most Beautiful Zanpakuto!
The #BLEACH lore itself states that Rukia has the most beautiful zanpakuto in all of Soul Society.☝️ pic.twitter.com/7jZnnp1VJA— Anhiksi 🥶The White Haze🥶 (@Anhiksi) August 13, 2023
Can't Get Over It
Good morning kings and queens have a wonderful day still can’t get over how well they did Rukia’s bankai ❄️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/K4lzuMRHbT— Cam 黒崎 一護 (@Shinigami_Cam) August 13, 2023
Great Job Anime Team!
The versions of Rukia's bankai we've seen so far, anime team really did a great job💖 pic.twitter.com/NU5ohJtPIx— Lissy (@Lissyth92) August 13, 2023
10/10 Scene
RUKIA'S BANKAI IS THE DEFINITON OF BEAUTIFUL— buried (@buried2x_) August 12, 2023
The ost in the background is amazing and the icy effects of her Bankai are phenomenal 10/10 scene #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/r9P1fJcyTM
Not Okay Right Now
THIS ENTIRE SCENE.. I WAS WAITING FOR THIS TO BE ANIMATED FOR YEARS AND YEARS 😭💕i can't believe i get to witness it being animated so beautifully. byakuya acknowledging rukia, rukia's bankai.. I AM NOT OKAY😭💕 pic.twitter.com/xdgMxHgEM3— anya (@noahraeli) August 12, 2023
So Beautiful!
10/10 EPISODE
RUKIA'S BANKAI ANIMATED SO BEAUTIFULLY AS IT BRINGS A SNOWY JUDGEMENT ON TO AS NODT'S FEAR❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️#Rukia #rukiakuchiki #AsNodt #Byakuya #byakuyakuchiki #BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/hepAnYCa70— CheezRabid (@RabidCheez) August 12, 2023