Bleach Creator Reveals Latest Contributions to Anime

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has once again pitted the Soul Society against the Wandenreich, with "The Separation" seeing Ichigo making his way back to the battlefield as the supernatural brawl rages on. While Studio PIerrot is once again taking the reins when it comes to Bleach's latest season, the creator of the shonen franchise, Tite Kubo, still plays a big role in the anime adaptation. Recently, Kubo took the opportunity to share some of the big contributions he had when it came to the latest anime adaptations.

While Ichigo has yet to return to the battlefield following his latest training, the Soul Society has plenty of Shinigami to throw against the wall that is the Sternritter. The likes of Renji, Rukia, and several other Captains have figured out a way to reclaim their Bankais but have discovered that even this fact doesn't score them an easy win against Yhwach's forces. While the Soul Reapers might have a better chance of victory than they once did, The Blood War has continued living up to its name by offering anime fans some of the bloodiest moments of the shonen series to date, with even more to come before the arc ends.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Bleach: What Tite Kubo Contributed

While Kubo doesn't animate the sequences in the Thousand-Year Blood War, the mangaka does offer his support when it comes to various animations and movements of several characters. In Episode 18 of the series, Kubo was responsible for the movement of Renji's snake-like Bankai. On the villain side of the aisle, the franchise's creator was responsible for the movement of the shadows that were featured between Yhwach and one of his most trusted lieutenants, Haschwalth.

It's clear that Kubo still has a lot of love for the Soul Society and the universe they inhabit. While the mangaka hasn't revealed if there will be new chapters in Bleach's manga, he did create a one-shot special that ends on an anti-climactic note, with many shonen fans hoping that Ichigo's story will continue.

Via Bleach Scans