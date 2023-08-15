Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Promises an Epic Fight in Episode 20

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is heating up this month. Not long ago, the show went live with a Kuchiki comeback as Rukia and Byakuya brought out their Bankai. All eyes are on our Soul Reaper favorites as they're going all out against Yhwach's soldiers. And now, a new set of stills has gone live teasing an epic fight for episode 20.

The update comes from Studio Pierrot as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War posted several shots from its next episode. This week will mark the launch of episode 20, and it seems the update is going to kickstart a big fight. After all, Kenpachi is ready to show the fruits of his training against Unohana, and Gremmy is going to take him to task.

You might not expect much from Gremmy given his adorable looks, but Bleach has taught us better than that. As an elite soldier under Yhwach, Gremmy wields incredible power, and he is a definite threat to Kenpachi. Even with his recent training, there are gaps in the Soul Reaper's training that Gremmy will find ways to exploit. So if you want to see Kenpachi's most intense fight yet, Bleach will roll it into the frame this week.

Of course, fans who have read Bleach will know how this fight ends. Kenpachi gained immense strength by fighting Unohana to death time and again. However, Gremmy is not to be underestimated. The boy's bloodlust is insane and puts Kenpachi into a corner more often than not. However, the 11th Squad Captain has his own tricks on hand, and that includes the revelation of his Zanpakuto's true name.

If you want to brush up on Bleach ahead of this big update, the anime is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ exclusively. You can also read the Bleach manga through the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Bleach below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

