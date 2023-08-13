Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Scares With the Anime's Creepiest Fight Yet

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been seeing the Quincies reveal the full slate of their powers against the Soul Reapers in the fights this time around, and Bleach's newest episode truly creeped out with the anime's scariest looking fight yet between Rukia Kuchiki and As Nodt! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 ended with Rukia being one of the few fallen Soul Reaper fighters recruited by Squad Zero for some special training, and Part 2 has revealed how each of the fighters has returned to the Soul Society to display their new abilities.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War previously revealed the kinds of new powers Renji Abarai was able to gain through his training, and the newest episode was a display of how much Rukia has grown through her training. But to do so she needed to get through the opponent her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki, lost to in the first part. As Nodt unleashed the full scope of his fear based abilities against Rukia, and revealed a creepy looking transformation before the fight came to an end.

AS NODT'S VA WENT CRAZY HIS VOICE GAVE ME CHILLS THIS SCENE WAS TERRIFYING ASF #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/rEREuRU7R3 — buried (@buried2x_) August 12, 2023

What Happens in Bleach: TYBW Episode 19?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 19 showcases that Rukia was initially able to avoid As Nodt's fear based powers thanks to the fact that her Zanpakuto now cools her body to near death like levels thanks to her training unleashing its true power, but the Quincy proved to be trickier than that. With the unleashing of his full Vollstandig form soon after, Rukia's taken by surprise as his ability gets through her optic nerve. And just like before, fans were treated to all kinds of creepy images showcasing her fears as a result.

But when Byakuya arrives and helps her overcome her fear (by telling Rukia how much he believes in her), Rukia unleashes her Bankai for the first real time and ends the fight even faster than expected. As Nodt had an even creepier transformation to display, but it was no match for how fast Rukia was able to freeze him over before the fight could continue any further.

What did you think of the fight between Rukia and As Nodt in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode?