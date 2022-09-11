Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Earns Top Praise After Special Premiere

It has been a long time coming, but finally, the return of Bleach is around the corner. The shonen anime had a tight grip on fans when it debuted over a decade ago, but the manga never saw its final act adapted on screen. Soon, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will bring the story to center stage, and a few reactions to the anime's premiere have hit social media following a special event.

If you did not know, Studio Pierrot held a special preview of Bleach in Japan the other night. It was there fans were given a look at the show's first two episodes along with behind-the-scenes material. And of course, netizens were quick to share their thoughts on the premiere while keeping things vague.

Over on Reddit, the user maplemarble gave their thoughts on the episodes, and they were nothing short of impressed. They described the voice acting, pacing, music, and animation as amazing. "I was going into this with tempered expectations but episodes 1+2 quite frankly blew my skeleton from my body so I am limitless levels of excited right now," they shared.

Over on Twitter, other fan pages were quick to aggregate reactions from fans in Japan who joined the event. The consensus s stellar as multiple fans have described the show as having movie-like quality. The battle scenes also looked good and were given rich backgrounds. And of course, the returning voice cast nailed their roles despite Bleach having been off for the past decade.

Of course, all of this news is music to fans' ears. Now, they must wait and see what Bleach has in store for them next month. Viz Media confirmed the anime will begin simulcasting on October 10th. At this time, no streaming platform has been announced for the title.

What do you think of these first reactions to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Will you be tuning into the anime next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.