Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 8 Stills

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been on a hot streak these past few weeks. With the Soul Society in disarray, not even Ichigo Kurosaki was able to fend off the foes determined to destroy the afterlife. With Yhwach in power, the power balance fans have come to know is now gone, and the first stills for episode eight are here to preview what's in store for our heroes.

As you can see below, the stills highlight Ichigo and Rukia in separate shots as the pair nurse their injuries. Despite a good showing against Yhwach, Ichigo was unable to injure let alone defeat the Quincy leader. Rukia was also cleanly defeated by the invaders, and of course, we all know she woke up to a world that is now missing her brother Byakuya.

"BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" – Episode 8 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/jxTaUN4uYH — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) November 24, 2022

The other stills focus on two captains though one is not known to anime fans at this time. In one, we can see Captain Ukitake as he stands in the shadows. He is no doubt mourning the loss of the Soul Society and all those who were slain by the Quincy. His own mentor Captain Yamamoto was among the fallen, and there are countless others on the list. The other captain happens to be new to the anime though readers will know the broad Soul Reaper anywhere. The leader of Squad 0 is about to arrive, and his debut will educate audiences on unseen pieces of the Soul Society.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Breaks Hearts With Byakuya's Emotional Plea | Bleach Creator Releases New Art of The First Soul Reapers

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just yet, you don't have to worry about binging too much! The show is airing on Hulu stateside and Disney+ outside of the country. New episodes drop each week on Mondays, so you can catch up with Ichigo's new journey with ease!

Are you keeping up with Bleach's new anime? Is the anime doing Tite Kubo's manga justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.