Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Ichigo's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its huge impact on screens around the world last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Ichigo Kurosaki's big return to the anime world in style! After over a decade of asking for it and even losing hope that it would be possible, the anime adaptation for Tite Kubo's Bleach returned as part of a celebrating for the 20th Anniversary of the series. Taking on the final arc of the manga that fans have been waiting anxiously to see, the new series had impressed fans with its first cour of episodes that premiered last Fall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is likely going to take over 2023 as well as the anime will be coming back with the second cour of its run, and this new slate will be bringing Ichigo into tons of new action as the real battle against the Quincies begins. It's been a good time to be a fan of the franchise, and artist @theyonndon on Instagram is showing off a good example as to why with an awesome cosplay bringing Ichigo to life! Check it out:

What to Know for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently slated to return for Part 2 some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes the second phase of the series will be sticking around for, but it's only the second part of a full four cour order of episodes now in the works. That means fans will definitely get to see the full final arc of the anime come to life with this new series, and that's still mind blowing considering that it's been something we've been asking to see for such a long time.

Much like Part 1 of the final arc, Part 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be throwing fans right back into the thick of the action as Ichigo ends his newest training phase and takes on Yhwach and the Sternritter forces once more. This means you'll need to be caught up with both the original run of the anime and the new series' episodes, and thankfully you can find both of them now streaming with Hulu (and Disney+ internationally).

Are you happy to see Ichigo back in action after all of these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!