Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Full "Number One" Remix Online

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kickstarted its new anime series with a remix of one of the original anime adaptation's biggest theme songs, and now fans can check out the full "Number One" remix as it has been officially released online! When it was first announced that the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series would finally be getting an anime adaptation after over a decade of waiting for it, one of the biggest early questions was how much from that first anime would return for the new series. This was answered in a cool way with the first trailer debuting a remix of "Number One."

"Number One," composed by series' composer Shiro Sagisu as performed by Hazel Fernandes was not exactly an opening or ending theme song, but remains one of the most iconic themes from the first anime series as it was used to punctuate some of the biggest moments. To celebrate Part 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War coming to an end last Fall, the series has released the full version of this new "Number One" online so fans can finally get their fill. Check it out below:

How to Get Ready for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought back this classic insert song with a new kind of remix, and it's already been used to highlights some of the biggest moments from Part 1. That means it will likely get used a lot more with Part 2 of the new anime as it gets ready to return some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 schedule of new anime releases. That also means that there is plenty of time to check out both the original and new anime before the new episodes kick off.

READ MORE: Bleach Team Rings in 2023 With a Kurosaki Tribute | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Part 1's Finale With Full Ending: Watch | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Part 2 Trailer: Watch

You can currently find both the original Bleach anime's run and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans). It's yet to be revealed how many episodes Part 2 of the new anime will be running for, but it's definitely one of the most anticipated 2023 anime releases already.

What did you think of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's remix for "Number One"? How does it compare to the original? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!