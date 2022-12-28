Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Ichigo's Dad's Secret Sacrifice

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has filled in some of the gaps left by Ichigo Kurosaki's parents in the past with the final episodes of the first slate of the new anime series, and with this flashback arc has revealed a secret sacrifice that Ichigo's father Isshin needed to make in order to save his mother, Masaki. Leading into the final episodes of Part 1, Ichigo had learned that he would not be able to get a new Zanpakuto until he learned more about his past and figured out all of the powers now swirling within him. As it turned out, his mother and father's past was full of secrets.

The final episodes of Part 1 continued to dive into the past between Isshin and Masaki as it not only revealed how the two of them first met, but how the two of them ended up together despite being a Quincy and Soul Reaper. It's soon revealed that when Masaki's in trouble of transforming into a Hollow, Isshin needs to sacrifice his previous life as a Captain in order to stay behind with her and keep the Hollow within her from taking over.

What Did Isshin Need to Do to Save Ichigo's Mom?

After letting the mysteriously powerful Hollow bite her in order to defeat it with her Quincy power, Masaki Kurosaki soon discovers that she's now in danger of becoming a Hollow herself. Kisuke Urahara then approaches both Isshin and Uryu's father, Ryuken Ishida, and gives them an option to save her. To keep the Hollow power within her from taking over and killing her completely through "Soul Suicide," there needs to be a constant balance of spiritual pressure to keep it at bay.

It needs to be at such a rate that due to her Quincy powers making her very succeptible to the Hollow, that the only way to balance it would be to constantly keep a Soul Reaper's power near her. Thus Isshin needed to sacrifice his previous life as a Reaper, become a human, and keep Masaki safe just by being in her vicinity. He doesn't hesitate in the slightest, and while he never tells Masaki that this was a decision he made, he always felt she knew.

It's a decision that ultimately led to Ichigo's existence, so it's clear that it was the right sacrifice to make. But how did you feel about this explanation of why Isshin had become a human to save Masaki's life? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!