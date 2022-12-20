Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals How Ichigo's Parents First Met

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the final arc of its first cour of episodes, and the flashback from the newest episode revealed how Ichigo Kurosaki's parents actually first met! The final arc of this first slate of episodes kicked off with the reveal that Ichigo cannot hope to repair his Zanpakuto without a better understanding of himself, and was thus kicked out of Soul Society in order to go back to the human world and figure himself out. But with this blast from the past comes a much closer look at how Ichigo himself came to be.

This look back into Ichigo Kurosaki's past ended up revealing the first full look at his mother, Masaki Kurosaki, in the anime following that brief tease about her past in Ichigo's fight against Yhwach. It's here that we not only see what kind of power that she really had at her disposal, but also get to see Ichigo's father, Isshin Kurosaki, in his Soul Reaper prime as the two of them come face to face for the first real time following quite the intense fight with a surprising enemy.

How Did Ichigo's Parents Meet?

Episode 11 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Ichigo's father walking him through an untold part of his past. When Isshin first hear reports of Soul Reapers being killed in the human world, he heads to Karakura Town to investigate. It's soon revealed that Sosuke Aizen has been doing his early experiments with Hollowfication and revives a dead Soul Reaper to turn them into a powerful Hollow being. When Isshin struggles against this foe, Ichigo's mother Masaki rushes into action.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shows Why Ichigo's Mom Is a Beast: Watch | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops Ominous Post-Credits Scene

She uses her Quincy abilities to take down the Hollow in a single blow (though at the cost of her own health), and it's here that Ichigo's parents meet for the first time. Masaki was nervous to tell the Soul Reaper about her identity as a Quincy, but Isshin didn't bat an eye when she told him. It sparks that connection between the two, but we'll be seeing how this develops in the finale.

How did you like seeing Ichigo's parents meeting for the first time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!