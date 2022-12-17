Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Part 1's Finale With Special Poster

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially reached the final episodes of Part 1 of its new anime series, and the series is hyping up what to expect with a special new poster! With the new anime finally taking on Tite Kubo's final arc that manga readers have been waiting over a decade to see, we have finally gotten to see some of these highly anticipated moments in motion. With Ichigo Kurosaki needing to look into his past in order to truly get some answers and become stronger, the final episodes of this first slate will be answering some big questions.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be taking brief break this week before returning for Episode 11 and 12 in a special one-hour long finale for the "Everything But the Rain" arc from Tite Kubo's original manga. It's one of the biggest moments of the final arc, so it's no surprise to see the anime getting ready for it in quite the huge way with a special new poster teasing fans about the Kurosaki family's history. You can check it out in full below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's Part 1 Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will not be airing this Monday, December 19th as expected and will instead be taking a week off before returning on Monday, December 26th with Episodes 11 and 12 of the new series. These final episodes will be aired as a special one-hour finale that will encompass this major arc focusing on how Ichigo's mother and father first met. Notably, it's going to reveal more of why Ichigo's such a special human compared to everyone else.

As fans know well enough by now, this is far from the end of the final arc overall. It's yet to be revealed as to whether Part 2 of the new anime will be continuing right after Part 1 comes to an end. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War previously announced it will be sticking around for a while in terms of its overall episode order, but now it's just a matter of seeing when they actually hit.

What are you hoping to see in Part 1's final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's new anime?